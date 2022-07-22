ACCC a toothless tiger when it comes to rent rises

ISN'T the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission supposed to pounce on price fixing?
Our watchdog might be watching, but it's not barking, and is certainly not doing anything about it. Price fixing is created by as little as a verbal agreement or an informal understanding. Both are happening among landlords right now.
Because there are no controls on raising rent, that old rogue, the free market again, landlords are putting it up remorselessly because they can, and because no one is stopping them.
The few wishy-washy rules are easily circumnavigated. Tell the tenant you are selling the house, they leave, the house is not sold, and surprise, surprise, the rent goes up in leaps and bounds for the next people.
When is the ACCC going to actually call this out and do something? It's not nice to see so many people suffering.
I WRITE in response to Paul Chisolm's letter ''Re-introduction of Cameras'' (The Examiner, July 1).
Mr Chisholm is correct that speeding is only one factor in all serious casualty crashes, which is why the government and Road Safety Advisory Council are taking a holistic approach to road safety. The targeting of the fatal five driving behaviours - speeding, distraction, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fatigue, and failure to wear seatbelts - is only one part of the greater Towards Zero Strategy and Action Plan being delivered by the government.
In Tasmania, compliance with speed limits has been decreasing. While most Tasmanians do the right thing, some motorists do not understand the risks with almost one in five people speeding on our roads.
Research from across the world has shown speed increases the likelihood and severity of a crash. The faster you drive, the harder you hit and the more damage you do. Speed cameras are designed to enforce the speed limit and deter those who break the law. Automated, camera-based enforcement, coupled with police enforcement, plays a critical role in addressing high-risk driving behaviours, such as speeding.
If you are doing the right thing, you won't be fined.
The RSAC and the Tasmanian government is serious about reducing road trauma, but to succeed we need all Tasmanians to take more responsibility for safety on our roads.
IT'S a bit rich the private aged care providers association is lobbying the federal government for more funding for private nursing homes.
The government should first seek more inclusion into the creative accounting and how the massive government subsidies and patients' money are being spent. The private sector has a lot of issues reported by the Aged Care Royal Commission.
If the government wants to improve aged care and get value for money, it should first build the public aged care nursing home sector where low-income elderly get equal access to a good standard of care.
We have the administration and experience to run the system already partly in place Australia wide. Public hospitals are under pressure with increasing numbers arriving. There has not been much planning.
WE are in danger of foot and mouth arriving here from Bali on shoes or clothing of tourists coming home.
Are they being monitored properly to make sure they aren't carrying any lingering traces of the disease and being made to sanitise their footwear on their return to Australia?
Then we have the Coral Princess, where more than 100 people are infected with COVID.
We all remember three years ago the notorious Ruby Princess where the passengers were allowed to go willy-nilly into the general population without testing and well know what happened then, even in Tassie where it was the beginning of the dreaded disease here.
We are overflowing with COVID cases all over Australia, our health system can't cope but we are allowing those passengers from the Coral Princess to come ashore untested to mix with everyone. If someone is sick at home we are advised to stay put.
Why can't the same apply to passengers on a floating petri dish be made to do the same until they are all clear? It seems where biosecurity is concerned Australia is rather blase about it.
