Government firms up parameters for local government review

A review of the state's local government sector will hone in on council financial sustainability, workforce gaps, consolidated service delivery and workplace culture as it enters its second stage.
The Local Government Board on Thursday released its interim report on the board-based review and called for community input on six priority areas.
The board will consider options for improving elected member culture and capability with a mind to preserve and enhance local representation.
Councillor numbers and administrative boundaries will also be considered.
The board will investigate the extent to which some communities are paying more for services due to insufficient economies of scale and consider consolidated service delivery models for expensive, capital intensive, though regionally important, council services.
It will seek to understand current professional and organisational capability, including skills gaps and shortages across councils.
Current and projected financial position of Tasmanian councils, including their future asset renewal, will be detailed. Amalgamations as part of local government reform were deliberately avoided during the first stage of the review.
The Local Government Board in its interim report said such discussion tended to imply a blunt and simplistic approach to reform.
"The future design options we are interested in could result in significant changes not only to administrative boundaries, but also to the fundamental role councils play and the functions and services they deliver," it said.
Local Government Board chairwoman Sue Smith said the board had heard strong support from the community during consultation on local government's role in service delivery and representation.
"We've also heard that people believe that local government is struggling to fulfill all its responsibilities, particularly the smaller councils," she said.
"People have told us that councils need to be big enough to be sustainable, but small enough to genuinely represent their community."
Local Government Minister Nic Street said the review would help build community confidence in local councils.
"We want to ensure that councils have the professional skills and resources they need to be able to serve their communities sustainably over the long term," he said.
Labor's local government spokewoman Anita Dow said the interim report amounted to another glossy brochure.
"Instead of delivering yet another interim report on their promises of reform, the government needs to come clean on what they are specifically planning for their promised overhaul of councils across Tasmania," she said.
The public can make submissions to the interim report until August 25.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
