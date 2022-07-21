Pair allegedly ran from Howick Street wreck, police say

More details have emerged about a multiple-vehicle crash in Launceston on Wednesday in which two people allegedly ran from the scene.
Tasmania Police are continuing to investigate the crash, which occurred just after 2pm on Wednesday and involved five vehicles.
New information provided by Tasmania Police alleges a black Mitsubishi Triton was travelling north at high speed on Wellington Street before reportedly travelling through a red traffic light and colliding with another vehicle in the intersection.
According to police, the impact of the initial crash appears to have pushed the Mitsubishi Triton across to the other side of the road where it hit two stationary vehicles, sending it airborne in the process. After rolling in the air, the car hit a JJ's waste and recycling truck before landing on its side.
A witness at the scene, who was waiting at the junction in their car at the time of the crash, allegedly helped one passenger out of the rolled Triton before turning to examine the others involved inthe crash.
When the onlooker turned back he alleges the person he helped from the Triton was leaving the scene quickly.
According to police, the two occupants of the Triton ran from the crash scene towards South Launceston. Once police arrived on the scene, they searched the areas and located the two men alleged to be involved, who are now assisting police with their investigation.
The Examiner understands that one person has been charged following the crash, but Tasmania Police have clarified that this charged was unrelated to the crash. With the investigation still underway, no charges have been laid in relation to the crash.
Acting Sergeant Andrew Sowell said police would like to speak with any members of the public who witnessed the vehicle driving prior to the crash. Anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage is being urged to contact Launceston Police on 131 444.
