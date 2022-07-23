The Examiner
Ninki Wynne celebrates her 100th birthday with gratitude

Clancy Balen
Clancy Balen
July 23 2022 - 5:00pm
CENTENARY: Marguerite 'Ninki' Grace Wynne at a pre-100th birthday afternoon tea on Thursday, at May Shaw residential care in Swansea. Picture: Supplied.

Ninki Wynne celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, surrounded by flowers and birthday messages at May Shaw residential care in Swansea.

