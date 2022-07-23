Ninki Wynne celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, surrounded by flowers and birthday messages at May Shaw residential care in Swansea.
Marguerite Grace Wynne, or Ninki to everyone who knows her best, said she was "overwhelmed" with the love and adoration she had received after a pre-birthday celebration with May Shaw staff on Thursday.
Advertisement
"It's just been wonderful here, I live in a five-star nursing centre," Ms Wynne said.
"I'm so spoiled in fact, that today I'm spending the whole day in bed".
Growing up in Battery Point on St. George's terrace, Ms Wynne said it wasn't the "salubrious" suburb it was today, but it was the place she spent her formative years learning to swim and sail.
She said as a young woman she would sail around Bruny Island and D'Entrecasteaux Channel along the state's South-East coastline.
"That was probably my great love, sailing," she said.
READ MORE: Attempted armed robbery on Brisbane Street
"I love sleeping on a yacht, and hearing the water on the hull - it's just so beautiful".
While at grade school in Clemes College, now Friend's College, in North Hobart she met her future-husband, and they soon started a life together in the state's south where she worked as an architectural draughtswoman.
When her husband, who served with the Royal Australian Air Force, left for two and half years to serve, Ms Wynne joined the Australian Women's Army Service.
It was an experience she said she cherished, which she credited to the "wonderful people" she worked with.
Upon her husband's return, the family relocated to Western Australia and, although she returned back to her home state eventually, both of her sons now still reside out West, while her daughter lives in NSW.
But, with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren Ms Wynne said she received phone calls from a member of her family nearly every day.
Ms Wynne said the secret to longevity was gratefulness.
Advertisement
"I never expected to reach 85-years-old, so I'm very grateful for everything that's done for me - that's the way I reached 100," she said.
"I have beautiful people around me, so what's the point of being down. It doesn't cost anything to smile, and say thank you, and be grateful".
Her carer at May Shaw, Amanda said Ms Wynne's positivity had made her a beloved member of the community by all the residents and staff.
"She's absolutely gorgeous and happy," Amanda said.
"I met Ninki doing homecare before she came to stay in the home, and she's always been the same".
Asked how she would spend the rest of the day, Ms Wynne had some sage advice for living in the moment.
Advertisement
"Things happen all the time. I don't plan anything, it all happens around me," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.