Advertisement
While former boom two-year-old Turk Warrior continues to enjoy a well-earned spell in Tasmania, his expensive half brother is preparing to make his debut in Melbourne.
Chester Warrior (Zululand - Ehor) will step out in the $130,000 2YO Handicap at Caulfield on Saturday where he is rated a $12 chance in early markets.
The gelding has been given three jump-outs by trainers Ben & JD Hayes, the latest at Flemington last Friday when he bolted in by almost six lengths.
The Hayes family business, Lindsay Park Bloodstock, paid $100,000 for Chester Warrior at the 2021 Magic Millions sale in Launceston.
He was the equal fourth highest-priced lot and sold for almost three times that year's average.
Breeder Graeme McCulloch was hardly surprised, given that Turk Warrior had just won the Elwick Stakes, Gold Sovereign and Magic Millions 2YO and Chester Warrior was "a nice yearling".
"He was probably a little bit more refined than some of the Zululands ... he was a lovely, correct type," McCulloch recalled.
"I haven't spoken to anyone in Melbourne about how he's been going but I believe his jump-out was impressive."
Chester Warrior's dam Ehor was Tasmania's top two-year-old of her year, completing the Gold Sovereign - Elwick Stakes double and finishing a close fourth at Caulfield.
"And she's done well at stud; everything out of her has won," McCulloch said.
As well as Turk Warrior, Ehor is the dam of Magic Millions 2YO winner Lustica, Carnelian Crystal, Sheorta and Morgatoche.
Lustica has in turn produced smart filly Azara, a winner of 4 of 11.
McCulloch now has a Stratosphere filly out of Ehor that he rates as one of his best yearlings and the mare is in foal to the Darley stallion Frosted, a triple group 1 winner by America's champion sire Tapit.
Turk Warrior has been spelling for just over two months but trainer Glenn Stevenson is not far off bringing him back into work to start preparing for a possible late spring campaign.
Chester Warrior is a close relation to Music Addition who will be chasing his fourth win from five Tasmanian starts at Mowbray on Sunday.
Music Addition is out of Ehor's half sister Quality Coup.
The seven-year-old has been widely-travelled.
Advertisement
He started his career in New South Wales before racing in Hong Kong then returned to race in Victoria and South Australia before finding his way to Glenn Stevenson's stables at Wesley Vale.
He's had four starts in Hobart for three runaway wins and a second to the talented First Accused.
Music Addition will be coming off a seven-week break when he takes on another in-form sprinter, Julius, in Sunday's Robert Fergusson Memorial Open Handicap over 1220m.
Only nine of the top 20 jockeys on this season's premiership table will be riding at Mowbray on Sunday.
Of the 11 that will be missing, four are on holidays, two are out injured, two have left the state, one is not riding at present and two are Victorians not making the trip.
Fortunately, there are still 14 jockeys available this week but the state is heavily reliant on the five interstate fly-ins.
Advertisement
And, things can quickly go awry if there are flight delays, as was the case last week when Lizzie Annells and Felicity Atkinson were stranded in South Australia.
Stewards reported five late scratchings due to no riders being available and 21 late riding changes.
FOUR LETTER WORD (R2 No. 6): Returns to 2100m for the first time since handy fifth to Bundle Of Fun in Tasmanian Oaks. Has finished off well at four runs since spell over shorter distances.
MULTISANTI (R3 No. 4): Has to contend with outside barrier but, on wet track, that may not be bad thing. Began slowly, used up to find forward spot, then raced greenly at debut. Can only be improved.
REWARD ACHIEVER (R8 No. 5): With class runner Take The Sit coming off minor setback and still on trial at 1600m, this in-form mare could be safer bet each way. Never missed place in six starts at track.
BELL RINGER BOY (R9 No. 5): Hard watch for his supporters last start when never better than three wide, forced five wide on turn then hung in badly in home straight. Should be peaking.
Advertisement
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.