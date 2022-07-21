The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFA Premier Division: Lochie Young, Leigh Harding analyse Scottsdale, South Launceston in round 15

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated July 21 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEY FIGURE: Bryton Mullins has been Scottsdale's big improvers since the start of the season as the Magpies fly into finals race. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Major finals implications will occur this weekend when Scottsdale and South Launceston square-off in a decisive fixture in the race for fifth place.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.