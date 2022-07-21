Major finals implications will occur this weekend when Scottsdale and South Launceston square-off in a decisive fixture in the race for fifth place.
Scottsdale enter the round at the top of a three-team log-jam for fifth place with just six per cent separating the fifth-placed Magpies and the seventh-placed Bulldogs with Hillwood wedged in between in sixth place.
The fixture will have an added importance for South Launceston because the Bulldogs have the bye in the final round meaning they have three games remaining to control their finals fate.
The Magpies have emerged as serious contenders for finals on the back of three consecutive wins against Hillwood, George Town and Bridgenorth.
"We've always had the belief that we've got 22 players who can really play well for our club but it was just that we hadn't quite gelled at the start of the year," Scottsdale's Lochie Young said.
"Against George Town, we probably put together two and a half quarters and were able to win the game, against Hillwood we probably put together three good quarters and Bridgenorth was where we had a good four-quarter effort.
"Playing over wet and dry conditions we were able to adjust in game which we weren't able to do earlier in the year which is pleasing."
Scottsdale's rise has been led Chev Deacon's form up forward while the Magpies are excited about the emergence of defender Warrick Hall.
It's almost an eight-point game so destiny is in our hand, we want to get a win- Leigh Harding
South accounted for the Magpies in their round six encounter but much has changed since then for last year's grand finalists. Across the season, they've had several debutants while managing to remain a finals contender.
While a return to September is on the cards, Leigh Harding backed in the youthful Bulldogs with goal-kicker Harry Summers being one to watch.
"It's more than just the four points this week, it builds into momentum for the last games for us, especially with the bye in the last round, this is a huge game," he said.
"It's almost an eight-point game so destiny is in our hand, we want to get a win."
Despite the finals deadline looming large, Scottsdale are keeping focused as they target a return to September action.
"We're taking it week by week and when it comes to finals, it's such a tough competition that anyone can win it on their day," Young said.
"We're not shying away from the fact it's very important [this week] and there's a good rivalry with South Launceston but it's about focusing on us getting four quarters of good performance."
Elsewhere, Rocherlea and Longford are set for a showdown with the latter side needing a strong result to consolidate third place.
A win for Rocherlea would see them go top of the table while Longford are ahead of George Town on percentage only in third spot which guarantees a double chance in finals.
Last time the two sides played it was Rocherlea who triumphed by 20 points.
Hillwood face Deloraine with the Roos able to help shape the finals race if they secure their first victory of the season in front of their home fans. The Sharks won by 28-points in their previous encounter but enter the round with one win in their past five.
George Town will be eager to repeat their round six achievement when they head to Bridgenorth as the Saints look to keep pace with Longford.
The Parrots will be eager to secure their third win of the season while the Saints have won three of their past five fixtures.
