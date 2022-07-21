When Sue Butler picked up the phone to hear she'd won free fuel, she thought she was talking to a scam caller.
It's not everyday you get a call telling you you've won a $4000 fuel voucher, but it was exactly what happened to Ms Butler, who was one of 10 ACM free fuel for a year competition major winners for 2022.
The long-time Glengarry resident said it took some convincing from the other end of the line that she had in fact won, but she was grateful to have been the recipient.
"I never enter competitions," Ms Butler said.
"It's one of those things you never think you'll ever win - I thought it was a prank".
Ms Butler said after years of making the drive down the road to Exeter to pick up a copy of the The Examiner, the fuel was finally paying for itself.
"Well I thought, my husband can fill the car up now, and I'll pay for it with the fuel card. And then he can just give me the cash," Ms Butler joked.
As the cost of fuel and living expenses continue to rise, she said it would help her cover the costs of getting into town for medical appointments.
"When I got the email congratulating me for winning, all I could say in reply was 'thank you very much'," Ms Butler said.
In a surprising twist, five out of the 10 major prize winners this year's were from Tasmania with Ms Butler joined by Robert Jones, of West Launceston, James Smith, of Norwood, Darren Fielding, of South Riana, and Felicity Sly, of Devonport.
Of the 20 runners-up, who each won a $500 fuel voucher, Vicki Munday, of Burnie, Dave Mitchell, Of Georgetown and Victoria Kidd and Christine Brooks, both of Beaconsfield, were Tasmania's lucky winners.
Readers of ACM's 13 daily mastheads were given the chance of winning by entering a different daily code word published each day between June 27 and July 12.
Across the ACM network, there were more than 29,000 entrants and 160,000 entries.
All winners have been notified.
