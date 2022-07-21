Super fund's warning on panic investment moves

Switching out of risky assets after a market downturn can do more harm than good to superannuation balances, a fund with a big Tasmanian presence has warned.
"Given the market turbulence across the first half of 2022, it's natural to feel concerned about your super," Spirit Super said in a recent website article.
"You might even be considering shifting your super to more defensive investment options.
"However, switching out of risky assets after a significant market downturn can do more harm than good to your super, especially over the long term."
It said getting the market timing right when investors switched between asset classes based on market predictions was notoriously difficult.
"Even when investors get their market timing calls right most of the time, gains are likely to be marginal and being out of the market for just a few days can be costly," it said.
It said the US sharemarket was open for trading for 23,437 days between January 2028 and June 2022.
"If you invested $10,000 in the US market at the start of 1928 and left that investment untouched until June 30, 2022, it would have grown to a value of $2,131,410," it said.
"If the same $10,000 was invested in 1928, but you took your money out of the market for just the best 25 out of those 23,437 days, your balance would only be $209,543 today."
It said the best 25 days were almost exclusively during significant downturns, including 19 during the Great Depression, two during the Global Financial Crisis and two in March 2020 as concerns about coronavirus peaked.
It said they were all periods when investors would have been likely to consider switching from risky asset classes.
Spirit Super was formed in 2021 when Tasplan and MTAA Super merged.
Tasplan was Tasmania's biggest super fund.
It had more than 130,000 members in 2019.
