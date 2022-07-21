North Launceston know how important this game is for their season.
They sit outside the top four with four games left, facing Clarence, who are in third after a crucial win last week.
Advertisement
Describing the match as a 'mini-final', assistant coach Hadyn Goss highlighted the importance of effort to North Launceston's game.
"They've had our number in the first couple of games so we've got to make sure that we come out and really crack in with the effort otherwise it makes it tough to make the top four with the games we've got remaining," he said.
"We can talk about game plans until the cows come home but at the end of the day, if we're not getting our hands on the footy and having the pressure at the source, we can't really do much.
"That's where it all starts and then just making sure that we capitalise on our opportunities from that."
READ MORE: Big three weeks ahead for Launceston
Clarence have been somewhat of a bogey side for the Northern Bombers this year, one of only two teams they haven't beaten.
Round three saw them go down by four goals, while the rematch two months later was comprehensive as Clarence won by 58 points and North coach Brad Cox-Goodyer labelled his side's effort "non-existent".
Looking at the Kangaroos' list, Goss had eyes on three key players - Baxter Norton, Mitch Rainbird and former Melbourne Demon Colin Garland.
"Both times we've played them this year, Baxter has kind of torn us apart, I think he's had over 30 [disposals] both times," Goss said.
"Mitch is pretty tough at the contest and obviously then you've got Garland down forward, he's kicked four or five both times against us.
"If we can stop Baxter and Mitch on ball a bit and have some pressure on the footy up the field and then we can stop Colin's supply forward and hopefully make life a bit easier for the back line."
The Bombers are hoping co-captain Ben Simpson will make his return from concussion, named for the second time this month.
The young gun, who was described by Goss as a "natural leader", was selected three weeks ago but was unable to take his place in the side.
"The guys walk taller when he's out there and he's pretty vocal out on the field, so it's certainly one of the ones that if he's out there leading by example, some of the younger ones play a bit better," Goss said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.