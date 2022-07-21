Launceston police nabbed three drunk drivers within 15 minutes overnight, all of them more than three times the legal limit.
The three men were caught on Wellington Street, on the Southern Outlet, and at the Country Club Villas in what police described as "unacceptable" behaviour.
The driver caught at the Country Club - a 21-year-old Hobart P-plater - had crashed into a parked car and bollards before being spotted. He blew 0.19 - nearly four times the legal limit.
On Wellington Street, a 30-year-old Launceston man was intercepted by police, while driving at night without headlights. He blew 0.18.
A 44-year-old South Launceston man was stopped on the Southern Outlet, and blew 0.16.
The two Northern men have been charged with high-range drink driving, and disqualified from driving immediately. They will face the Launceston Magistrates Court on August 24.
The Southern P-plater also had his licence disqualified for 12 months, and will appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court at a later date.
Sergeant Josh Hayes said the actions of these drivers could have "easily resulted in another death on our roads".
"Never drive after drinking- you'll be putting more than your own life on the line," Sergeant Hayes said.
A journalist with more than a decade of experience, Melissa Mobbs currently works as the Deputy Editor for The Examiner Newspaper in Launceston, and has a strong background in reporting on crime and the justice system. Send tips to Melissa.Mobbs@examiner.com.au or on Twitter via @melissamobbs.
