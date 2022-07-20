The Examiner
Two women die with COVID-19 in Tasmania, taking toll to 118

By Isabel Bird
Updated July 21 2022 - 1:26am, first published July 20 2022 - 11:42am
Tasmanians aged in their fifties and sixties are dying with COVID-19

Two women have died with COVID-19, including one aged in her fifties and another in her sixties.

Isabel Bird

