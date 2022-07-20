Tasmanians aged in their fifties and sixties are dying with COVID-19

Two women have died with COVID-19, including one aged in her fifties and another in her sixties.
A total of 118 Tasmanias have died with the virus since December 2020.
Health acting minister Michael Ferguson said 52 people are being treated specifically for COVID, including two in the ICU.
He said if individuals test positive to the virus they must register their result online or by phone.
"Sadly I can confirm two women have passed away earlier this week, a woman in her late sixties passed away in the North and a woman in her late fifties passed away in the South," he said.
"I extend my sincere condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones."
