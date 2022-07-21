The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Convict dance, music and associated stories showcased

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
July 21 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DANCE: Dr Heather Blazdale-Clarke performs a convict dance to music by the Drops of Brandy band. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Convict dance, music and associated stories will be showcased like never before as a national exhibition visits Tasmania as part of its tour throughout Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.