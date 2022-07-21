Convict dance, music and associated stories will be showcased like never before as a national exhibition visits Tasmania as part of its tour throughout Australia.
The 'Dancing in Fetters - the culture of convict dance' national tour draws on the curated exhibition and doctoral research of Dr Heather Blasdale Clarke, who's passion for early colonial dance, coupled with a long-term commitment to dance teaching and cultural history, contributing to Dr Clarke's extensive research into convict culture from 1788 - 1840.
The highly interactive display re-traces the origins of this largely unknown aspect of life in the early penal colony.
The exhibition explores the meaning of dance to identity and presents the culture and characters at the forefront of this intangible heritage that was fundamental to expression during the convict era.
The purpose of the "experiment" of transportation was to strip away the identity and reform convicts into model citizens in the new colony. Most people dance because it is a happy activity while for convicts, there were deeper reasons including freedom and defiance.
Dr Clarke said that dance became an escape from the reality of the convict experience.
"Imagine being a convict, torn from your family, friends and everything you knew, and sent to the other side of the world," she said.
"Nothing would be familiar, but the popular culture of music and dance would provide a way to forget your cares for a while and feel as though you belonged".
"Efforts were made to suppress dancing and sometimes punishments were given to those who were caught dancing drunk and disorderly."
Dr Clarke said dance gave a social connection.
"Dancing was common, almost a daily activity for convicts as it provided a cultural identity in a new land and it served as a means to cope with adversity," she said.
"Sometimes it could be a form of resistance from the authorities."
Dr Clarke's fascination with convict dance lead to three years of intense doctoral research at the Queensland University of Technology and ultimately lead to the creation of the exhibition.
'Dancing in Fetters, the culture of convict dance' national tour, set sail from the Commissariat Store Museum in Brisbane in September 2021 followed by showings at Norfolk Island and now Tasmania, before heading to New South Wales and Western Australia.
The exhibition, which has been supported through Australian Government Visions of Australia funding, opens July 21, and runs until September 11th , and can be seen from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am-2.30pm at Woolmers Estate in Longford.
The' Dancing in Fetters' display will also provide a backdrop to a Convict Symposium, which will be held on the 3rd of September at Woolmers Estate, hosted by Professor Hamish Maxwell-Stewart and Dr Anne Neale.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
