After picking up consecutive victories, Bridgenorth are faced with the toughest task in the competition.
The fourth-placed Parrots host Launceston, who are yet to be defeated since the TSLW's disbandment in 2020.
Across their two years in the regional competition, the Blues have won 23 matches and drawn one, which was called off due to inclement weather.
Ahead of their big test, Bridgenorth coach Bobby Beams identified why the Blues are so good.
"Their ball security is very good and they do win a lot of it," he said.
"We've learned a lot from the two games that we've played them and we will be trying to put what we've learned into action, focusing on a few key points."
The Blues have won the contests against Bridgenorth by margins of 67 and 80 but they haven't faced off since June 4, with Beams feeling his side's best football has come since then.
"Since the bye and the rep games, we've really just worked on some key focus points with our group," he said.
"It hasn't always been about the scoreboard and we feel like we are ticking a lot of boxes at the minute."
Beams is hoping his side's pressure is "up and about" on Saturday, with turnovers crucial to a solid result.
He's also enjoying the output of his on-field leaders, which feature the likes of captains Emily Mckinnell and Mikaela Clarke and playing assistant Emily Nunn as well as Emily Perkins, Courtney Sharman, Letitia Johnston and Gabby Phillips.
"We've got a strong coaching group off the field but having that on-field leadership to take control when things aren't going as they should do is paramount in running a good program," he said.
With Old Scotch and Scottsdale having the bye, the other match of the round sees Old Launcestonians hosting Hillwood.
The two have had differing preparations for the contest, with Old Launcestonians picking up a strong win over Old Scotch last week and Hillwood forfeiting due to COVID-19.
The Blues have proved too strong for the Sharks in both of their match-ups this year, winning 112-0 and 66-1 earlier in the season as they try to go one better than last year's grand final result.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
