Two top productions are being shown all the way from London's West End right in the heart of Launceston.
Founder of Art Screen Events Katrine Elliott is thrilled to be launching an exceptional theatrical event on the big screen in her old stomping ground of Tasmania.
"The theatre has captured these productions live as they are being performed and then if you live in the UK you can go to the cinema and watch them," she said.
"But if you are living on the other side of the world - like Tassie - they are captured live and sent across to us and we watch then pretty much concurrently with the National Theatre season."
To be screened on July 23, two top productions Prima Facie and An American in Paris will be showcased in two separate sessions for a visit to the theatre with a difference.
Ms Elliott entourages those coming to attend as if they were on the West End, dressing to impress and with a drink available on arrival the night is sure to be a virtual West End theatre experience.
"If you haven't ever been to a live theatre production that is captured and then put on a screen I can see why people would be unsure of what to experience, but they feel as if they are there in the theatre watching live," she said.
"All the sounds and sights are captured. If there is a sound issue or if someone messes up their lines we get to see it. It's a raw, unedited screening that makes you feel as if you are literally sitting in the West End.
"We also see the interval. In many of the National Theatre live screenings they actually do interviews or we get footage of backstage so it's a truly encompassing experience. You literally get the best seat in the house."
Jodie Comer, known for the hit show Killing Eve, makes her West End debut in the UK premiere of the Suzie Miller award-winning play Prima Facie, captured live from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End.
The breathtakingly beautiful Tony Award-winning Broadway music, An American in Paris was filmed live from London's West End and is also coming to the big screen at The Earl.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
