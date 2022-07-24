Ever wondered what someone in a different career as you does in a day's work?
The first instalment of The Examiner's 'Day in the Life' series chronicles the day of Design Tasmania's Christina Graham.
Advertisement
The series will illustrate a typical working day of people with various roles and jobs in Tasmania's arts industry.
Design Tasmania was founded in 1976 by Gary Olge Cleveland AM and Pat Cleveland and was envisioned as a heart-centre of design for Tasmania.
The centre welcomes more than 100,000 visitors every year and is an evolving collection of contemporary Tasmanian wood design, the only museum of its type in Australia.
Ms Graham is the communications and IT manager and is also a practising artist and illustrator.
She has her own online website which showcases her drawings and paintings of Australian flora and fauna.
She began working as a volunteer with Design Tasmania in 2018 as a way to get involved with the design community and gain insight into the industry as a part of her own art and design practice.
READ MORE: Attempted armed robbery on Brisbane Street
In 2020 she was hired as the communications assistant and has since gone on to handle all things communication and IT.
"My background is communications and marketing," she said.
"A lot of what I do is communication with the public, media, social media.
"I make any sort of documentation we produce including flyers and catalogues, so I do a lot of copy writing as well.
Ms Graham said that the gallery relies a lot on funding.
"As a not-for-profit organisation we are reliant on government and grant funding to support our program, staff and allow us to stay open," she said.
"We're a small team at Design Tasmania and everyone has some input into everything we do. My role regarding funding applications was mainly to create the assets that are going to be submitted and made available to the public.
Advertisement
"It's a big task and something that usually happens behind the scenes that most people visiting the gallery are not aware of."
She details below a typical work day in her role.
Wake up and get ready for the day. I tend to get up quite early, I am very much a morning person.
Head to the Launceston Aquatic Centre where I swim for around 45 minutes.
I head home for a shower and breakfast, and then get dressed and ready for work. I feed the dog and I also do journalling and check my emails.
Advertisement
I walk to Design Tasmania via City Park. I live in Newstead so it's really beautiful walking through all the trees in the morning on my way to work.
Start work at Design Tasmania which usually involves getting a cup of tea, turning the lights on and setting up my work station.
I am usually the first person here, I come in de-alarm the building and just make sure there is no issues.
I do a quick check through the galleries and the shop to make sure everything is in order. We have such a small team that we all play a part.
I update the Design Tasmania Artistic Program for 2023 using our software, InDesign.
I check my emails again and send out any emails and make calls. Just general admin stuff as well as doing my daily tasks.
Advertisement
For work I updated the Design Tasmania strategic plan.
Most of what I did has already been finalised, my role is to put it onto our branded templates and ensure that all the information is correct and to add in relevant image assets.
Lunchtime!
I try and sit outside in the courtyard to avoid eating at my desk and enjoy the sunshine.
Advertisement
Social media time. This involves posting a blog post for our Design Process series and the relevant social media posts, such as Instagram and Facebook, that will go with the blog.
A large part of our brand is our social media presence and website.
When COVID hit we had to put our whole store online and I had to make sure all the products had pictures, descriptions and it all looked nice on the website.
Creating the content for an EDM, which is the emails and information we send out about exhibits at the centre, which includes writing and also creating image assets.
I do a weekly data analysis and updating files regarding social media, website and visitor statistics, I also do admin and emails throughout the day and usually have any number of small jobs to keep me busy.
I normally finish work about 5-5.30pm and then it's time to walk home (not via City Park in winter ... too dark!)
Advertisement
I then usually spend my evenings catching up on my own work, reading or training and hanging out with my dog before going to bed around 9.30-10.
Depending on the day I either hang out with friends, have a quiet night in or go for dinner.
If we are having an event at Design Tasmania that does go until around 9-10pm, and that is a late night for me, but it's great that we hold events and exhibit launches here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Advertisement
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.