Man charged after firearms incident in the North-West

A 20-year-old man from Burnie has been charged with firearms and other offences following an incident in the city overnight.
Police said the man shot at a residence at Payne Street in Burnie with a firearm at approximately 9pm on Wednesday.
Police said it attended and quickly secured the area, blocking a section of Payne Street for several hours and asking the public to stay away from the area during that time.
Members from uniform, forensic services and CIB attended and conducted a thorough examination of the scene, which identified a male offender.
The man was charged overnight and was detained in custody to appear before the Burnie Magistrates Court on July 21.
Police reassured the public that this isolated incident was resolved quickly and said there is no ongoing risk to the community.
Police said if anyone has any information about this incident, they are urged to contact Burnie police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
