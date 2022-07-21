The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Tasmanian government is reviewing statewide planning scheme

By Alison Hetherington
July 21 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bikes should be part of State Planning Provisions review underway

You may not know it, but the Tasmanian government is reviewing a central part of its vaunted statewide planning scheme.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.