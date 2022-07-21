Bikes should be part of State Planning Provisions review underway

Frustratingly, the planning provisions were being developed at the same time the government was announcing its aspiration to be the healthiest state by 2025. We know that obesity and lack of physical activity are driving forces behind the development of heart disease, diabetes and some cancers. Making it easier for people to be physically active every day can help reduce the risk of such diseases. One of the most obvious ways to do this is to design streets where more of us can make the choice to walk or ride and when we get to our destinations, there are secure places to lock our bikes. This is especially true for people who want to ride to work.