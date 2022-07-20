Call for state to lead on UN goals

Tasmania has a long history of innovation - from technical break-throughs like the black box in aviation, the first grocery shop that became Coles supermarkets, to the simple culinary brilliance of fairy bread.
"As an island, our isolation level has sparked creativity and new ways of working that have seen Tasmania lead the world in many fields," said Adam Mostogl, chief executive officer of The van Diemen Project.
Advertisement
Speaking at Tamar NRM's Tamar Valley Leaders Lunch on Wednesday, Mr Mostogl questioned whether it was time again for Tasmania to lead the way.
"I see there is a real opportunity for us to showcase Tasmania's many successes in sustainability - but the only way we can do it is to align to global frameworks such as the UN Sustainability Development Goals," Mr Mostogl said.
A poll at the end showed a hefty majority of his audience believed the state should adhere to the goals, which include targets to reduce poverty and hunger, boost education and equality, and foster economic growth.
Fiona Roark, committee member of Transition Tamar, said while Tasmania counted itself as part of a rich, developed country, it failed to meet many of the UN goals.
"Some people out there are trying to choose between their medicines, their food or heating their homes, there are so many who are struggling," she said.
Ariana Magini, sustainability officer at the City of Launceston, said the council recently completed a sustainability action plan.
"We have aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals," she told the audience.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.