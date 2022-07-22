The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Education

Capstone College in Poatina closes doors after just six years after opening

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
July 22 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
School in tight-knit Tasmanian religious community closes six years after opening

A flagship school in one of the state's most close-knit Christian communities has permanently closed its doors just six years after opening to at-risk youth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.