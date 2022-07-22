School in tight-knit Tasmanian religious community closes six years after opening

A flagship school in one of the state's most close-knit Christian communities has permanently closed its doors just six years after opening to at-risk youth.
Capstone College opened in 2015, marketed itself as the first school of its kind in Tasmania and promising no uniforms, no homework, and a hands-on, skill-based curriculum.
Advertisement
The school serviced Grades 9 and above and was aimed at students who had fallen out of mainstream schooling, for various reasons.
Emerging from Poatina's now-defunct Trinity College, Capstone became a flagship venture for the town, which started life as a Hydro camp before being sold in its entirety to Christian organisation Fusion Australia in the 1990s.
According to Fusion's new chief executive Geoff Manton, the decision to close Capstone was a difficult one to make and followed a 2021 report by Christian Schools Australia.
The report, which was commissioned by Fusion, noted the significant investment the school required would "impede our [Fusion's] ability to grow other critical work in Poatina and Tasmania".
The report also noted a potential new independent school earmarked for Launceston would place further pressure on the school's ability to operate going forward.
In a letter to parents and students, Mr Manton explained that despite "significant improvements in enrolments and student retention this year [2021]", there was "no viable options to keep the school open long term".
The school closed its doors at the end of Term 4 last year.
Following the decision, Fusion said it employed a dedicated transition support officer for all of Term 1 of 2022 to support students in transition to other schools or work.
A message posted to the school's website noting its closure said "the model of education lived out at Capstone made room for every student, whatever their story or educational history, offering them the chance for a better and different future".
"While the impact of the Capstone approach on the lives of its students was profound, recent changes in the educational landscape resulted in the difficult decision to close the College at the end of 2021," it added.
Poatina resident and long-time Fusion member Dave Ireson was quick to champion the success the school had produced in its short time operating.
"It was a great experiment with great results. It's a shame it wasn't viable," he said.
Advertisement
With the Capstone closed, the schools at Bracknell and Cressy are now the closest to the Poatina township.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.