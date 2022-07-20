With just over a week until nominations close, the current Tasmanian Young Australian of the Year is calling on Northern Tasmanians to nominate individuals for the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards.
Former Lapoinya resident Kaytlyn Johnson said being Tasmanian Young Australian of the Year had allowed her to connect with inspiring people and it provided her with a platform to advocate for issues.
"I had three messages I wanted to get across as Tasmanian Young Australian of the Year," she said.
"The first is a message that youth from rural areas in Tasmania and Wynyard have the potential to make broad scale changes.
"I'd also love to uncover the potential of young indigenous people and my third message was calling for leaders to take action on climate change.
"I have been able to spread my messages and call for action in those key areas but there is a long way to go, especially with opportunities for young indigenous people."
Miss Johnson encouraged people to get their nominations in for Australian of the Year, Senior Australian of the Year (aged 65 years and over), Australia's Local Hero and of course Young Australian of the Year (aged 16 to 30).
"If you are nominated, the experience gives you a nationwide platform and it is great recognition," she said.
"The main message is that it is an amazing opportunity to network with people and gives you an opportunity to advocate for broader change in your community.
"I look forward to supporting those who are in the role next year."
National Australia Day Council chief executive officer Karlie Brand encouraged people to nominate people they find inspiring, whether for their achievements or their community contributions.
"You don't need to know someone personally in order to nominate them for the awards, you simply need to provide some information on what they've done or how they're making a difference," Ms Brand said.
Nominees must be Australian citizens who are alive and they must be an inspirational role model for the Australian community and have demonstrated excellence in their field.
While, the Local Hero award acknowledges a significant contribution at local community level.
To nominate, visit: australianoftheyear.org.au
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
