State boosts biosecurity as disease traces found in Melbourne

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:32am, first published 4:35am
Jo Palmer with TFGA CEO Marcus McShane. Photo: Supplied

The state government will provide $350,000 over three years to fund a biosecurity officer to advise farmers and the community about defending against livestock diseases, Minister for Primary Industries and Water, Jo Palmer, said on Wednesday.

