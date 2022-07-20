The state government will provide $350,000 over three years to fund a biosecurity officer to advise farmers and the community about defending against livestock diseases, Minister for Primary Industries and Water, Jo Palmer, said on Wednesday.
The news came just hours before the Federal Department of Agriculture confirmed that traces of the highly contagious foot and mouth disease had been found in imported meat on sale in Melbourne.
The spread of the disease to Bali - a destination popular with Australian tourists - a fortnight ago has Australian farmers concerned.
An outbreak in Australia could devastate the livestock industry and cut over $80 billion from Australia's economy, they said.
According to Agriculture Minister, Murray Watts, a recent purchasing and testing campaign of food for sale in supermarkets around Australia found pork imported from China that tested positive for both foot and mouth and African swine fever.
In a separate incident, a traveller from Indonesia was intercepted carrying a beef product that later tested positive for foot and mouth disease viral fragments.
Mr Watts said the interceptions showed that Australia's system of bio-defence is working, but he called for more vigilance from the public and those returning from overseas travel.
In Tasmania, where the state government recently beefed up its second line of defence by hiring eight new biosecurity officers to screen travellers at Tasmanian airports, Ms Palmer said the new bio-security project officer will be employed under the auspices of the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers' Association.
TFGA chief executive officer, Marcus McShane, said the officer would focus on educating farmers and the public about countering the threats of diseases like foot and mouth.
"It's an extension of a program we have had, it's the next phase," Mr McShane said.
