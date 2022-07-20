West Tamar is the latest council within the state to support a motion calling for a review regarding councillor eligibility and code of conduct.
Last week, the City of Launceston Council voted to support a motion from the Waratah-Wynyard Council who requested the state government to look into potential candidates running for local government after Waratah-Wynyard Councillor Darren Fairbrother was found guilty of exposing his penis three times.
The latest motion to support the call for a greater vetting process and code of conduct was put forward by West Tamar Councillor Jess Greene.
"I don't think that it's very much to ask for us as elected representatives that we have integrity and honesty... or that we lead by example," Cr Greene said.
"As we've seen in recent media reports, some of our elected representatives do not meet those basic criteria or our processes.
"That legislation is severely lacking. Like many Tasmanians, I'm very concerned that a councillor convicted by a judge for exposing himself to a minor could remain on council."
An extract from the West Tamar Council's agenda read "a spokesperson for our Local Government Minister, Nic Street, said the minister does not have the authority under the local government act (1993) and the code of conduct to remove a councillor".
"I feel like this is a demonstration that the system in which we are operating is broken and that it's very disappointing that the minister has failed to propose any measures to remedy that before the upcoming elections," Cr Greene said.
"Our community deserves better and we are in a position of power where our community expects us to do better.
"It's our jobs as elected representatives that we ensure the safety and wellbeing in our community, and that we act on honesty and integrity at all times," she said.
Councillor Geoff Lyons said he supported the intention of the motion, but wasn't sure if it was the best method of sorting the behaviour out.
"I hope that the state government takes this seriously and comes up with a workable plan. I support the motion because it is pushing it forward to the government, though I don't necessarily think having a bit of a process changes anything," Cr Lyons said.
The motion is calling for potential candidates to undertake mandatory police checks, provide a criminal history, and have a working with vulnerable people registration.
It also calls for additional improvements to the code of conduct and clear penalty guidelines to include the ability to suspend and stand down a councillor.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
