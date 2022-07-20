The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

West Tamar Council joins City of Launceston Council in supporting a motion for a review regarding councillor eligibility and code of conduct

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
July 20 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Tamar Councillor Jess Greene. Picture: Paul Scambler

West Tamar is the latest council within the state to support a motion calling for a review regarding councillor eligibility and code of conduct.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.