The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Mining company MMG awaits decisions from federal minister and court regarding further development at its mine in Rosebery

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 20 2022 - 5:33am, first published 3:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Court hearings over Rosebery Mine tailings dam conclude

Federal Court hearings concerning MMG's proposed Rosebery Mine tailings dam have concluded, but could recommence once the federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has her say on the project.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.