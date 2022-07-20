The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Former Wynyard resident shares her thoughts on telescope images

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
July 20 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over the moon: Former Wynyard resident Madeline Marshall couldn't contain her excitement when images were released from the James Webb Space Telescope. Picture: Supplied.

While the first images released by the James Webb Space Telescope last week are being used for science, a former Coaster says their main purpose was to show the telescope's potential.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Woods

Rodney Woods

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.