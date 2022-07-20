The state's future AFLW talent were on show in the Tasmania Devils' next generation series.
Held in Launceston, the series pits a combined North and North-West side against a Southern outfit in under-13, 14 and 15 matches.
"This series is a great opportunity for the players selected to showcase their skills and athletic attributes alongside and against some of the best talent across the state," talent operations lead - North Nathan Warren said.
Wednesday's girls' matches saw the Southern sides gain ascendancy before the boys play on Thursday at the same venues - UTAS Stadium and Invermay Park.
The Southern sides made it a clean sweep of victories as the under-15s graced UTAS Stadium.
In a match that looked much closer than the scoreboard suggests, the South defeated the home side 7.9 (51) to 0.5 (5).
The Northern side were well in the game at half-time, trailing by only 15 points but the eventual victors made the most of their repeat forward entries in the second half to take the game away.
Stella Pritchard was named best player for the South side, while Wynyard representative Samara Whitney was the North's.
In the second match of the day, it was another comprehensive Southern result on the scoreboard - winning 17.7 (109) to 1.1 (7).
Played at Invermay Park, the Southern side were able to hold the host team scoreless for the first three quarters.
The drought was broken by a behind early in the fourth, with Eliza Dennis' goal worth the wait.
The Penguin player grabbed the ball, got on the run and booted it through the big sticks and was surrounded by teammates.
She was named the side's best player, while Alice Bowering achieved the honour for the winners.
The Southern region got their day off to a strong start with a 9.10 (64) to 2.1 (13) victory at Invermay Park.
The victors led 33 to one at the main break but the Northern team won the third quarter as captain Tarryn Lowe kicked the side's first goal and they held their opposition goalless.
Devonport's Lowe snapped at the big sticks while being tackled and got a handy bounce to kick the goal, while Ulverstone's Montana Crawford added to the tally in the last quarter with a roving, dribbled major.
South Launceston's Aya Cottam was named the North's best player, while Matilda Lange was the South's.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
