High class pacer Harjeet returns to racing after a long layoff in Hobart on Sunday night, with trainer-driver Todd Rattray hopeful he can show a glimpse of the form that has taken him to 21 career wins.
The eight-year-old will be having his first start for almost 11 months in the Free-For-All over 2090m where he will come up against some quality opposition including big guns Sunny Sanz and The Shallows.
Rattray said Harjeet's long absence from the track had been due to a problem in his hock.
"But it eventually healed up pretty good so we decided to try him again," the trainer said.
"He's been back in work a while now - I've brought him up really slowly because of the injury.
"Everything looks good and he's been working good so we'll try him and see how he goes."
Rattray said Harjeet's trackwork suggested he would run well.
"But race fitness means a lot these days and he'll want to be on his game because it's a pretty good field," the trainer said.
"Obviously he'll be improved by the run ... he's always needed a few runs (to reach his peak) because he's a big horse."
Harjeet's 21 wins and 12 placings from 49 starts have earned connections $245,000 in stakes.
His best wins in Tasmania have included the 2017 Globe Derby Stakes, 2018 Easter Cup, 2018 Raider Stakes, 2018 Tassie Golden Apple and 2019 Hobart Pacing Cup.
From October 2019 until September 2020 he campaigned in Sydney where he won twice at Menangle.
He returned to Tasmanian racing in July last year and won two of his four starts before the long break.
Tasmanian pacer Ignatius returned from a short let-up to finish fourth in Philadelphia on Monday morning (Tasmanian time).
Todd Rattray, whose wife Lyrae owns the gelding, said Ignatius had run home well in quick time at his first start for seven weeks.
"They were treating it almost as a trial ... from all reports, they think he is going pretty good," Rattray said.
"And, they won't have trouble finding races for him - there's pretty much one every week."
Ignatius has already won three races in America for former Australian trainer Noel Daley, the most recent a $US40,000 open pace at The Meadowlands on May 14.
His time of 1:48.6 was believed to be the fastest ever by a Tasmanian-bred horse.
The 3YO Handicap is the richest of nine races at Mowbray on Sunday, with all 13 acceptors eligible for $20,000 in Tasbred bonuses.
The winning owners will pick up $32,875.
Two-time winners Geegeeluckystar and Rich Clan head the weights on 59kg, with Victorian provincial winner Master Sun on 58.5kg.
Geegeeluckystar has also been runner-up at four of his eight starts, including a 3-1/4 length second to Turk Warrior in the $50,000 Tasbred 2YO in May last year.
The Stuart Gandy-trained gelding hasn't started since December but was a trial winner at Elwick nine days ago.
The other Tasbred bonus race on Sunday is the Class 1 Plate over 2150m and, in contrast, only five of the 12 final acceptors are eligible for the extra payout.
The meeting has nine races and 109 acceptors (including emergencies) but there could easily have been 10.
The Maiden Plate over 1420m received enough acceptors (30) to be divided but Tasracing decided against it.
The reason given to a trainer who complained about 16 horses missing a start was that they didn't want to subject the track to a 10-race card.
The next three Tasmanian thoroughbred meetings will be on turf before Spreyton takes the spotlight for the latter part of August and all September.
After Mowbray this week, there are consecutive meetings at Elwick on July 31 and August 7.
Then six of the next seven meetings will be on the synthetic, interrupted only by another Mowbray program on August 21.
Spreyton then goes into recess with no meetings in October or November.
The Mowbray night season starts on Wednesday October 5, there is a Caulfield Cup day meeting at Elwick on October 15 and a Manikato Stakes night meeting at Mowbray on Friday October 21.
For the only time this month, Tasmania will have two harness meetings this weekend.
Acceptances are strong for both programs, with 99 horses in eight races at Mowbray on Friday night and 97 in nine races in Hobart on Sunday night.
The Mowbray meeting will be on Sky 2 and Hobart on Sky 1.
The fastest class race at Mowbray is the Rating 65-74 where Kerala Star and Young Rooster will both be trying to complete winning hat-tricks.
However they come up against Montana Storm and Boston Busker who both ran well in the Golden Mile 11 days ago.
Montana Storm finished third to Sunny Sanz and Be Major Threat, beaten only 6.2m in 1:55.9, while Boston Busker was just behind him in fourth place.
Montana Storm has won five of his 11 starts since joining the Rohan Hillier stable from New Zealand while Boston Busker has won four of his past seven starts for trainer Brent Parish.
Craig Newitt was back in the winner's stall on a very promising horse at Sandown on Wednesday at his first city ride since completing a short suspension.
Newitt won the $50,000 2YO Fillies Handicap on first-starter Proscenium Arch from the Trent Busuttin-Natalie Young stable.
The So You Think filly raced on the pace before scoring by almost four lengths.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
