Top Tasmanian pacer on comeback trail after 11-month layoff

GM
By Greg Mansfield
July 20 2022 - 8:00am
READY TO GO: Top pacer Harjeet returns from a long injury-enforced layoff in Hobart on Sunday night. Picture: Greg Mansfield
Geegeeluckystar will be chasing $32,875 for his owners in the 3YO Handicap at Mowbray on Sunday.
Golden Mile placegetter Montana Storm will contest the main race at Mowbray on Friday night.

High class pacer Harjeet returns to racing after a long layoff in Hobart on Sunday night, with trainer-driver Todd Rattray hopeful he can show a glimpse of the form that has taken him to 21 career wins.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

