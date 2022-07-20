Road now clear at St Mary's Pass following caravan crash

UPDATE:
Tasmania Police have advised the caravan has been moved off the road and traffic is now moving as normal.
EARLER:
Tasmania Police at the scene of a crash involving a caravan at St Mary's Pass.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area until the scene is cleared, with trucks being told to take an alternate route via Elephant Pass.
There are no reports of injuries at this stage.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
