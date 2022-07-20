Northern duo Lucy Cooper and Kiah Williams have had years of strong Greater Northern League form rewarded.
The pair, who play for Queechy Penguins and South Launceston respectively, have been selected in the Tassie Tigers' 30-player extended squad for Hockey One, which hasn't been played since 2019.
Advertisement
Coach Luke Doerner, a former Kookaburra, said their selection shows the program has worked well in the North.
"Kiah is a defender that's come across from Western Australia and is living in the North of the state now," he said.
"She plays across multiple lines so I'm really looking forward to getting her involved.
"Lucy has been a core member of all the junior state teams. She's at 21s again now and has been doing the work and playing really well."
The Hockey One campaign will also mark the return to Tasmanian play for Madeleine Murphy.
Hailing from Riana on the North-West Coast, Murphy starred for Tasmania in the Australian Hockey League before heading to the United States for study.
Named as an All-American player, Murphy is expected to be pushing for Australian selection in the years to come and is a major inclusion for the Tigers, who finished at the bottom of the maiden Hockey One season.
"I think Maddy's a great person and great player and it will be great to see her in the mix in Hockey One," Doerner said.
"I haven't seen her play at that level obviously for a long time but she's doing everything right on the training track that's for sure and she's going to be a core member of our group and I'm looking forward to seeing her perform."
Fellow North-West Coast talents Madison Clark (West Devonport) and Raeleigh Phillips are also in the squad.
The Tigers also welcome returning Dutch international Esmee Broekhuizen as well as United States trio Jillian Wolgemuth, Cassie Sumfest and Brooke DeBerdine.
"It's exciting to have them come into the group and into the hockey community in Tassie," Doerner said.
"Jill's a defender and the other two are midfield players. They'll bring some experience and a high level of competition within our group so we are looking forward to getting them over here and involved in our program."
Phillida Bridley has been named in the squad but is recovering from a knee injury and won't play.
Madeleine Murphy, Sarah McCambridge, Emily Donovan, Hannah Richardson, Eliza Westland, Phillida Bridley, Esmee Broekhuizen (NL), Jillian Wolgemuth (USA), Cassie Sumfest (USA), Brooke DeBerdine (USA), Evelyn Dalton, Kiah Williams, Grace Calvert, Lauren Canning, Julia Gunn, Maddison Brooks, Louise Maddock, Camila Vaughan, Lucy Cooper, Taylor Brooks, Madison Clark, Kacee Ponting, Georgia Ferguson, Isabelle Kruimink, Emily Rockefeller, Raeleigh Phillips, Beth Dobbie
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.