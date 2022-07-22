With The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal in full swing for another year, a newsagency that has been involved for several years loves being a part of it.
John Collier, of Charles Street Newsagency, said customers were always more than happy to put some coins into the donation tin to go towards the cause.
"We have been doing this ever since I have been here and that was around 17 years ago," he said.
"We have a lot of homeless people in Launceston and donations and a helping hand just make things a bit easier for them.
"It's been a tough and cold winter. A lot of donations are people giving their change after they purchase something at the shop or people donating their small Lotto winnings."
The Winter Relief Appeal is in it's 64th year and is calling on Northern Tasmanian's to dig deep to help the most vulnerable in our community.
The appeal has seen the community come together to raise millions over the years for a good cause, with last year's appeal significantly boosted by a generous $150,000 donation from the Willis Jacques estate.
The current figure is approaching $40,000 for this year's appeal so far.
Money raised in the appeal will be divided between The Salvation Army, City Mission, The Benevolent Society and St Vincent de Paul Society.
Those wanting to donate can visit one of the participating newsagencies, visit The Examiner office or pay by direct debit and BPAY.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
