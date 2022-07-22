The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Charles Street Newsagency open to donations

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
July 22 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY TO HELP: Charles Street Newsagency's John Collier with a Winter Relief Appeal donation tin. Picture: Phillip Biggs

With The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal in full swing for another year, a newsagency that has been involved for several years loves being a part of it.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.