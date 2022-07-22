Australian Ballet
July 27
Advertisement
The Australian Ballet's Regional Tour returns, spreading the joy of dance across the nation. The stunning program will feature dances from Swan Lake, La Bayadere, Flames of Paris and many more. A show not to be missed as the Australian Ballet starts the tour in Launceston. It will also hold a ''Class on Tour'' experience on July 27 from 11.30am at the Earls Arts Centre, for a free insight into a real dance class of the Australian Ballet as they practise their craft. For tickets to their performance visit the Theatre North website.
Jolly Jelly Beans
July 30 and 31
A group of performers is getting ready for the Jolly Jelly Beans Variety Show, being put on by the Northern Suburbs Community Centre. To be held at the Earl Arts Centre on July 30 and 31, there will be a jam-packed program sure to delight those in attendance. Featuring belly-dancing, acting, singing and stand-up comedy members of the group said they were excited to put on a great variety show. Tickets are $5 at the door.
Jane Eyre
July 30
Charlotte Bronte's Gothic tale of a spirited orphan in search of love, family and a sense of belonging, blazes across Australia for Shake and Stir production's 2022 season. Shake and Stir has been performing its version of Jane Eyre since May and will continue performing around the country until October. Jane Eyre will be performed at The Princess Theatre on July 30 at 7:30pm. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
Scallop Fiesta
July 31
The Tassie Scallop Fiesta is returning for its 2022 edition on Sunday, July 31. The Bridport event has been a staple for seafood lovers of Tasmania. It will feature wine master classes, chef demonstrations, scallop pie judging, a line-up of premium food and beverage stalls, eclectic entertainments and culminate with the great scallop splitter challenge. MasterChef scouts will also be on site to find new home chefs to compete on the TV show. To be held at the Bridport Village Green, scallop lovers will not want to miss this.
Fire and Fog
August 5
As part of the program for the first ever agriCULTURED festival, Fire and Fog is set to be a celebration of food and drink in the heart of winter. To be held at Civic Square the event will feature fire pits, live music and some of the best food and drink that Launceston has to offer. The event will run from 5-11pm and tickets at the door are $20.
Hawks v Suns
August 6
Advertisement
With the finals approaching footy fans can catch all the action as the AFL 2022 gets to crunch time. Tassie's Hawks will be up against the Gold Coast Suns on August 6 at UTAS Stadium. Make sure to get in early to not miss tickets, especially those die-hard fans. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and the game kicks off at 1.45pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.