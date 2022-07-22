The Australian Ballet's Regional Tour returns, spreading the joy of dance across the nation. The stunning program will feature dances from Swan Lake, La Bayadere, Flames of Paris and many more. A show not to be missed as the Australian Ballet starts the tour in Launceston. It will also hold a ''Class on Tour'' experience on July 27 from 11.30am at the Earls Arts Centre, for a free insight into a real dance class of the Australian Ballet as they practise their craft. For tickets to their performance visit the Theatre North website.

