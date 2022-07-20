Victim allegedly stabbed over Gucci wallet, iPhone

A Newnham man charged with wounding over an alleged stabbing in the Brisbane Street Mall in June did not enter a plea when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Austin Mathew Cornish, 20, was bailed to appear again on September 6 after an application from defence counsel Lucy Flanagan..
Police allege that while in the company of others on June 5, 2022 Mr Cornish robbed a 24-year-old South Launceston man of a Gucci wallet containing personal cards and a black iPhone 12 while being armed with a knife.
It is also alleged that he stabbed the same man to the neck and abdomen with a knife.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
