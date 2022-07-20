The Examiner
Austin Mathew Cornish has been charged with wounding over an alleged Brisbane Street Mall stabbing

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated July 20 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:06am
Victim allegedly stabbed over Gucci wallet, iPhone

A Newnham man charged with wounding over an alleged stabbing in the Brisbane Street Mall in June did not enter a plea when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

