A new commander has the backing of the troops as Launceston Tornadoes prepare for two more key battles.
With coach Sarah Veale struck down by COVID, assistant Hayden Zasadny will take the reins in NBL1 South.
Fresh from 59 points across the two wins, Keely Froling threw her support behind the stand-in boss.
"COVID got our coach but luckily we have an awesome assistant - now head - coach who is stepping up," she said.
"Hayden knows the game so well and has been doing so much for us. It's a really good opportunity for him and we're really excited for him.
"I'll always give my 2 cents but H can take that or leave that and I'll let him do his own thing."
Froling said the famed Torns' spirit comes to the fore at times of adversity.
"This team is awesome, it's like another family at the Torns. That was part of the reason why I wanted to come back.
"We're so well supported on the court and off the court, everyone has each other's backs and we're a great group of friends as well as teammates so it's a great team to be a part of.
"It was really good to come away with two really big wins and I think our Friday night game (against Knox) was probably the best we've played as a team defensively so we know we can really build on that going into finals.
"This weekend coming up is going to be huge. It's a crazy road trip, lots of travel and two really good teams but hopefully we can come away with two more wins."
Both the Torns and Pioneers head into Saturday's game on the back of four straight wins.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
