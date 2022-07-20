The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hayden Zasadny takes charge of Launceston Tornadoes for NBL1 South road trip

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated July 20 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Zasadny

A new commander has the backing of the troops as Launceston Tornadoes prepare for two more key battles.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.