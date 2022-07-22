A group of performers are getting ready for the Jolly Jelly Beans Variety Show, being put on by the Northern Suburbs Community Centre.
To be held at the Earl Arts Centre on July 30th and 31st, there will be a jam-packed program sure to delight those in attendance.
Featuring belly-dancing, acting, singing and stand-up comedy members of the group said they were excited to put on a great variety show.
Performer Marcelle Kersenboom said that the group meet once a week and everyone is welcome.
"We accept everyone who wants to have fun and perform," she said.
"It doesn't matter your race, background, age, sexuality or what you do, we are all about inclusion.
"We meed every Thursday during the school term for a few hours and rehearse. There are around 25 people involved in the variety show."
Ms Kersenboom said the importance of the theatre group was for self-expression and self-discovery.
"To me theatre is all about the inner child. Everyone has something that they may like to perform and find out who they are. It builds confidence and it's great fun in the process," she said.
Northern Suburbs Community Centre Inc was established in 1983 and provides a range of services to the communities of Rocherlea, Mayfield, Newnham, Mowbray and Invermay.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
