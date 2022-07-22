With a platinum records, multi-platinum and gold singles and two ARIA awards under his belt, it's no secret that Drapht is one of Australia's greats.
He's now back with his seventh studio album Shadows and Shinings that again sees him pushing boundaries and exploring the world of Australian rap and hip-hop.
Advertisement
Best known for his Aussie anthem Jimmy Recard, he has been a regular fixture on festival line-ups for decades.
Drapht, who's real name is Paul Reid, said he had been loving being back on the east coast of Australia, after being in Western Australia for COVID lockdown.
"We are on the back end of a big 18-date national tour and have done a bunch of regional gigs," he said.
"We haven't done many shows in WA on this tour because during the COVID period we were isolated from the rest of the country and we were still able to travel up and down the coast of WA for two years consecutively and still play shows when no one else could.
"We thought because we missed out on doing the east coast of Australia that would be the focus for this year's tour, which was so nice after missing out for a while."
He is making two stops in Tasmania as part of the current tour.
"It will be great to perform in places where people can dance and move around again," he said.
"It's a weird time for people buying tickets after so many years of cancellations and also everyone is touring at the moment, so people are spoilt for choice on bands and artists they want to see.
"There is confidence coming back slowly in the events scene, which is awesome to see."
He said that the best part of doing a regional tour was the appreciation from fans that were sometimes forgotten as part of national tours.
"Whenever we go to regional locations, the crowd does appreciate it more and it's so great to hear them say they are so thankful for us coming to their town," he said.
"For me, I want to see as much of Australia and the world as possible. To have the opportunity to go and play live music to hundreds of people is amazing and such a blessing that I am always grateful for."
Doing a lot of the tour organising himself, Drapht says it can be stressful but is worth it. He said one of the hardest parts was choosing which songs to play from his 20-year catalogue of tunes.
"Being largely self-managed the lead-up of organising the logistics can be hectic, but it's worth it when I get to each place," he said.
"I'm trying to appreciate every moment that I'm on stage.
Advertisement
"It's hard to pick what songs to play when I have so many to choose from, but everyone always loves Jimmy Recard and Rapunzel and they have a big place in my heart."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.