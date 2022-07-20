Emergency services attend incident at Coastal house

Emergency services are attending an isolated incident contained to a Devonport house.
The isolated incident is contained to a property in Chichester Drive, Devonport.
Police said there is no risk to other residents or the general public.
People are asked to avoid the area until the matter is resolved.
