Wrapped by water, Tasmania's far-stretching coastlines and beaches are well known. Yet its myriad of river systems and waterways hold the lesser known.
From August to October, the art exhibition Flow will celebrate the waterways of Launceston and the Huon Valley in rare forms.
A joint collaboration between Huon Valley Council, City of Launceston and Launceston-based art gallery Sawtooth ARI, Flow will feature 10 artists, specialising in mediums ranging from digital to sound to 3D imaginings.
Each have drawn inspiration from the waterways and rivers of their respective region.
Works are informed by the core message of Flow, artists responding to the concept that ''waterways hold deep symbolic meanings, ranging from the flow of life, fertility, the passage of time''.
Project lead Miranda Wageman said she was excited to share the deep connection that existed with our waterways across these two regions.
"Visitors can travel between three exhibition venues or opt to enjoy a virtual gallery that will be viewable online at www.huonvalleytas.com from August 5 to October 1."
Across three months, Flow will exhibit at the Huon Valley Hub at Huonville from August 30-September 28 as well as two Launceston venues; Sawtooth ARI from August 5-October 1 and the roving Huon Valley ARTBOX at Civic Square Launceston, August 30-September 27.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
