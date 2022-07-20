Preparations underway for opening of brown trout season

Catches from saltwater continue to please northern anglers.
Some sizeable bluefin tuna are still being hauled from Bass Strait by boaters willing to put in the time and cover enough kilometres between Devonport and the Tamar estuary.
Water in this stretch of the strait is slightly warmer along the north coast than around the rest of Tasmania.
Near the mouth of the Tamar, King George whiting is still being taken on squid bait fished over the Kelso flats, mainly from boats.
Meanwhile, other squid in rewarding numbers continue to be reported in the area of Two Mile Reef, not far to the west of Bellbuoy Beach.
Down east, good-sized flathead has been pulled aboard from 40m down off Bicheno, fishers in one boat recently taking four dozen.
Then with the state's brown trout season starting in just over a fortnight, many inland anglers will now be making last minute preparations - and all will be looking forward to opening day.
Some northern stillwaters, conveniently close for many and worth checking, are Four Springs Lake, Blackmans Lagoon, Curries River Reservoir, Rocky Lagoon and Lake Leake, now back to full level again. Stocks in Curries Reservoir were recently boosted by 250 wild Great Lake brownies, averaging nearly a kilogram.
Popular local trout streams recently receiving welcome lifts in levels include the North Esk, upper South Esk, Ringarooma and George Rivers.
