The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston carpark dining deck trial to start in September

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 22 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DINE OUT: Schnitty Bar's Sheenan Macci said he's looking forward to seeing the outdoor parklet dining. Picture: Alison Foletta

Another reason to look forward to warmer months is the trial for outdoor parklet dining which is set to start in September.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.