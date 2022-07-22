Another reason to look forward to warmer months is the trial for outdoor parklet dining which is set to start in September.
Earlier this year, the City of Launceston sought expressions of interest to trial an outdoor dining deck experience.
The trial was thanks to a Tasmania Government $50,000 'Ready for Business' grant.
The trial will provide council with data on on usage, generated economic activity, street vibrancy, and identify any opportunities and challenges for future parklet projects in the CBD.
The trial will run for 12-months at Inside Café, on Paterson Street, and the Schnitty Bar, on Invermay Road, who were selected after a competitive process for the carpark dining experience.
Karen Stevenson manager Schnitty Bar said the business welcomed the opportunity to be a part of the trial.
"It's something different for that area," she said.
"It might make it [the street] a little bit more noticeable."
Ms Stevenson said cars can often drive past the street, unaware there are quite a few businesses along Invermay Road.
"As a team we are excited," she said.
"It will give customers a nice area outside to enjoy the weather."
The businesses were announced in June. The dining decks, which will also be portable, are currently being manufactured to be installed in September.
The dining trial was developed to support businesses to have outdoor dining where they might otherwise be unable to offer it due to limited space.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
