Four Cavaliers have been selected in the Tasmanian team for the new-look Australian Netball Championships.
Hannah Lenthall, Ellie Marshall, Hayley McDougall and Shelby Miller are all in the side which will compete from August 22-28 at Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium in Traralgon.
Postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus, the tournament replaces the Australian Netball League to provide a key transition pathway for athletes to Super Netball.
Also competing will be Collingwood Magpies, Swifts Academy, Capital Darters, Queensland Sapphires, Victorian Fury, Giants Academy, West Coast Fever Reserves, Sunshine Coast Lightning and Southern Force.
Tasmanian ANC team: Gemma Collyer (Devon), Jess Earney (Arrows), Macy Goninon (Devon), Zoe Gough (Arrows), Hannah Lenthall (Cavaliers), Ellie Marshall (Cavaliers), Hayley McDougall (Cavaliers), Shelby Miller (Cavaliers), Ash Probert-Hill (Cripps), Grace Pullen (Cripps), Ash Turner (Cripps), Alex Vinen (Cripps)
