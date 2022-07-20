The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Four Cavaliers players to represent Tasmania at Australian Netball Championships.

Updated July 20 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National scene: Hannah Lenthall and Ellie Marshall have both earned Tasmanian call-ups. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Four Cavaliers have been selected in the Tasmanian team for the new-look Australian Netball Championships.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.