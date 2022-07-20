Burnie Baptist could shore up a men's top-two finish as they face South Burnie.
The cross-town rivals met in last year's grand final and are once again shaping up for a strong finals campaign, with Baptist in second and the Hawks in third.
A Baptist win, like when they met in round six, will give them some breathing room moving forward, while if South win, they'll leapfrog the reigning premiers.
Deep into their best campaign in recent years, West Devonport have the chance to make a top-four scalp when they host Queechy Penguins.
The Dragons have picked up four wins and a draw this season, building on last year when they broke their run of 1029 days without a victory.
However, their opponents will be no easy task and will be looking to repeat the round-six result and get back on the winners' list after last week's tight loss to Baptist.
A game clear on top having only played 12 matches, South Launceston host City Marians.
The Suns recorded a 13-0 win over the bottom-placed side earlier in the season but Marians have shown improvement throughout, leading for a solid portion last week against Launceston City.
The Northern side had the bye last weekend but played mid-week against Tamar Churinga.
Launceston City could pick up three wins in a row as they host Smithton.
While there's a three-game gap between them and finals, the wins would be something for the Tigers to hang their hat on post-season.
The Saints split the points last week with West Devonport and pushed their weekend opponents to a 2-1 finish last time they met.
Only one match will be played in the women's competition this week, with South Burnie hosting Queechy Penguins.
With Queechy missing Lucy Cooper and competition-leading scorer Isabella McRobbie on under-21 state duties, the clash represents a key opportunity for South Burnie.
A loss would heavily damage the Hawks' top-four hopes as Queechy hope to cover the loss of two of their strongest players.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
