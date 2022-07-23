Unseen by-product a nice Niche quality

I wanted to do a Lisa Wilkinson and discuss the former Launceston General Hospital boss Stephen Ayre's recent hospitalisation.
But I won't.
Firstly, because I'm not Lisa: Less hot, less paid and less dopey.
However, sneaky reader, I did write a column for myself - not for publication. It was some of my best work and as much as I'd like to, I will keep my wisdom to myself.
Things I can say:
Two weeks ago, Bridget and our team from St Giles, delivered the first Niche without COVID restrictions.
Crowd reader, there were more than 2500 visitors - the Tramsheds was heaving.
The highlight?
During set-up, first nation's maker and first-time stallholder Connie Goss, unfurled a silk Australian Aboriginal flag onto her table.
Even better, she beamed that instead of feeling overwhelmed by the crowd, she was overwhelmed in a good way - her shell jewellery was a hit.
Niche is a funny old thing. It has into evolved into a caring, micro community.
It is a space of kindness and quality.
Niche makers are chosen and only invited back if they show integrity in the quality of their work. They also need to support St Giles with a percentage donation from their sales. Before each Niche we bring makers together to reflect on the day's purpose and express St Giles' gratitude.
There's an unseen by-product - the community of Niche makers actively supports one another - help is given, friends are made and like a Greek sewing circle - they enjoy each other's company.
That unspoken kindness criteria of Niche was palpable on that hectic July 9; a maker's handbag was stolen. Her instinct was to flee. Of course, it was. Instead, nearby makers stepped in and stood by her side and helped her stay. Sewing circles or their like are important little spaces for community.
Other matters:
Dear reader, there's a fair bit going on atm.
We've gone the full COVID (again); the world order is a little out of sync; the ongoing Ukraine invasion; and, of course, 14 days ago, the tragic assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.
Reflective reader, his brutal death was pointedly elegiac to three years of global chaos.
I was delighted when Anthony (PM) suggested former PM Tony (Abbott) represent Australia and attend the funeral. I'm a long-suffering fan of Tony. Why? Because he is real and flawed. (You might also be surprised to hear that I'm also a fan of Tasmania's version of Tony, Eric.) Mumm ... has the lack of oestrogen destroyed my judgment?
Yes, Tony and Eric's ability for faith-based, uber conservative manipulation is infamous. Truth is, 'Polley' reader, I'm yet to see a politician who doesn't play the same game - with varying degrees of success.
When I saw Tony on the tele, genuinely moved by Abe's assassination, I stopped, looked and listened. Conversely, Malcolm Turnbull's response was more about seeking relevance.
It is a rare moment in political argybargy that you see the real person. At that moment, Tony was real.
Like morning television, there's nothing so predictable in politics as the career making effect of good optics.
Recently, the breeder, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, tried to improve his personal brand, when he appeared alongside Anthony during a flying visit to his state's flood-affected regions.
Dom is as far right as Anthony is far left. Pious reader, he does not believe in contraception.
Anthony was very popularly chosen.
Dom is up for the NSW state election in March 2023.
Can I just spell it out? The Liberal premier of NSW used the Labor prime minister as part of his election campaign?
