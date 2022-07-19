The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Editorial | July 20, 2022

By Editorial
July 19 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action on the environment is essential

The bleak picture painted by the 2021 State of the Environment report is no surprise to anybody who has just lived through five years of parching drought, devastating bushfires and record-breaking floods.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.