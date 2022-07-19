Action on the environment is essential

This, in conjunction with intensive cultivation techniques, has resulted in the third largest cumulative loss of organic soil carbon of any country behind only China and the US. The document also noted many of the worst changes have occurred in the five years to December 2021 with 202 animal and plant species declared threatened during this period. A total of 377 species of flora and fauna have been declared threatened since 2011. Offshore the situation is just as dire with ocean acidification reaching a "tipping point" that is threatening juvenile coral. According to the report the Great Barrier Reef, one of the natural wonders of the world, experienced mass bleaching events in 2016, 2017, 2020 and this year.

