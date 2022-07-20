It may be the strikers who get the headlines, but Launceston City are building an impressive campaign on their solid defence.
City's 25 goals scored is well short of the four sides above them - and half the total of runaway leaders Devonport - but an increasingly resilient back four is building a strong case for the defence.
In consecutive fixtures against the top three, Lino Sciulli's men conceded just four times - a stark contrast to a trio of four-goal losses earlier in the season.
Captain and keeper Lachy Clark is delighted with the increasingly-settled back four.
"I think we've really improved in defence," he said.
"After the win at Kingborough, I said to our two regular centre-backs - Mason Gardner and Matty Oh - that I felt they were really in sync and knew what each other was doing.
"Kingborough just did not have many opportunities to score so I think they're coming along really well. Matt has only been doing that role for the last couple of years so is still learning and he's in our senior group and is quite vocal and authoritative but Mason is just as loud and developing well."
In recent weeks, Macka Hancox has made a smooth transition to left-back from his more familiar role on the wing, while young Juan Hampson is equally at home on the right.
"Against Devonport Macka was our man of the match. He's always played on the wing before but has fitted in so well so it's hard to take him out of that spot and while Juan is only 17, he has become a regular fixture and is a quality backman."
City will be hoping to increase the 11-point void between fifth and sixth when they visit Clarence on Saturday seeking to keep up the pressure on the top four.
Back-to-back away games at either end of the capital present Riverside with the chance to build on their best result of the season.
Having fought back from a third-minute opener to earn a draw at fourth-placed South Hobart, Rob Murray's men have an invitation to second-placed Glenorchy Knights.
With versatile captain Will Humphrey dominating in the air from centre-back at Darcy Street, the centre of the park saw teenage duo Will Prince and Zac Reissig coming of age against the experience of players like Nick Morton.
Will Coert scored his third goal of the season after Drew Sykes had headed Liam Poulson's corner onto a post with Olympic restricted to just 12 players.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
