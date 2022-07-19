Mooted return to mask wearing in class

The Tasmanian Greens are calling on the state government to bring back mask wearing regulations when state schools return next week.
Greens Health spokesperson Rosalie Woodruff said there should be an expectation that children will wear masks to protect against COVID-19 in Term 3.
The suggestion comes as the Victorian education department says every student over eight will be expected to wear masks.
The measure in Victoria is not a mandate, and instead is a request to parents that masks be worn indoors.
Dr Woodruff said the Victorian education department is offering protection to its students during the current COVID wave.
"A public health recommendation to wear mask indoors operates in Tasmania, and Premier Rockliff should clarify there is an expectation that children in Tasmania's education system will also wear masks indoors for their safety," she said.
"Mask wearing to keep infection rates for all respiratory illnesses as low as possible will reduce the amount of staff and student absences, improve learning across schools, and keep children better protected against a potentially serious virus."
She said the rate of COVID infections and hospitalisations are climbing.
"Without the simple step of setting an expectation for indoor mask wearing for Tasmanian school children, the Minister for Health is failing in his responsibility to keep them as safe as possible."
The government has been contacted for comment.
