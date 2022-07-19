From Elton John's trousers and the mud-splattered overalls of the Irwin family (of crocodile hunter fame) to the costumes of a big-budget Hollywood film, humble Launceston business Daisy Fresh Dry Cleaning has had some interesting jobs in its 15 years under its present owners.
"We cleaned the costumes for the film 'The Light Between Oceans' that was filmed down in Stanley ... and most of it was directly from Hollywood, they had all the big studio labels on them," said Mathew Bowen, co-owner of Daisy Fresh.
Other memorable jobs included dry cleaning New Zealand actress Rebecca Gibney's clothes, and attending to the wardrobe of the entire Red Bull team during the supercar rally.
But all of these brushes with fame and celebrity are now all drawing to a close.
With the pandemic behind them and the business now fully recovered, Mr Bowen and co-owner Tammy Bowen think now is the time to pull up stumps and sell the business.
"Mostly it's because we have been here for 15 years, and we said when we bought it we'd be here for 15 years. That was November last year, and so we decided that when they opened the state back up after COVID, we'd put it on the market," Mr Bowen said.
His wife Mrs Bowen said COVID did hurt the business in the initial phase, when Tasmania was locked down.
"The initial shock of it was tough - everybody was staying home, so no need to dry clean your pajamas, no weddings or functions or leavers' dinners," she said.
But business later started to equal out in unexpected ways.
"With all these people staying home, they were noticing their curtains more, and all of a sudden we were cleaning loads of curtains."
In the end, they came through the pandemic with the help of work from long-term contracts and business from the COVID hotels.
"I'd say business has more than recovered, we are a bit over where we were in 2019," Mr Bowen said.
The business on George Street comes to the market as either a leasehold or a freehold.
"If they want the building as well, they can buy it at the same time, or if they want the business only, we are happy to lease the building to them and give them first right of refusal down the track," Mr Bowen said.
Apart from the celebrity work over the years, Mr Bowen's business was lauded in 2011 for pioneering the use of ecological technology that now save millions of litres of water in dry cleaners all over Australia.
"We developed and designed a water system to reuse 100 per cent of the water to wash clothes - that saved us 3.65 million litres of water in the first 12 months," he said.
He said the water-saving technology was now considered "industry best practice" throughout Australia and New Zealand.
Asked what's in store after the business is sold, and they had a ready answer: "travel".
The couple bought an old Jeep, and - after training the new owners of Daisy Fresh - will drive off into the sunset.
"We are going to jump on the boat and head up the east coast and see where we end up."
A bit like the ending of a Hollywood movie, in a way.
