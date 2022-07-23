The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Tamar River is an ideal growing ground for Spartina anglica

By Marion Sargent
July 23 2022 - 8:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gravelly Beach foreshore showing the 1935 concrete sea wall and the thick sward of rice grass that has taken over the beach. Picture: Marion Sargent

In January 1804, William Collins in the Lady Nelson ran aground at what was to become known as Nelsons Shoal.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.