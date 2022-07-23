In January 1804, William Collins in the Lady Nelson ran aground at what was to become known as Nelsons Shoal.
Ever since, Europeans sailing into the Tamar Estuary have complained about the mud.
It took 150 years before rice grass was planted successfully in the Nelsons Shoal area to stabilise and cover up the "unsightly" mudflats.
In 1908, The Examiner readership was alerted to an interesting experiment in acclimatisation of a grass called Spartina, at Laverton, Victoria.
In 1924, Mr OS Brodie, of Lady Barron, Flinders Island, tried to import rice grass seeds from England but was unable to find a supplier.
Over the next few years, reports of experimental plantings of Spartina townsendii in Essex, England, lauded the success of reclaiming soft, muddy, tidal flats from the sea and converting them to valuable agricultural grazing land.
In 1927, the Launceston Marine Board imported a consignment of 2000 plants from Holland, but they died in transit. A trial planting of imported seeds the following year did not germinate.
In March 1930, the master warden suggested that seedlings from New Zealand could be planted on the flats at Tamar Island. The planting appears to have occurred instead at Green Hillock Point near Alanvale, but the seedlings perished.
It wasn't until 1947 that a successful planting of rice grass occurred at Windermere after the Department of Agriculture, on behalf of the Marine Board, obtained Spartina plants from the Waite Research Institute in Adelaide.
Further plantings were made from 1948 to 1950, including an acre of what might have been Spartina anglica in 1955. It was believed that if rice grass colonised the large mudflats of Nelsons Shoal on the eastern side of the Tamar, the shipping channel off Rosevears would be safeguarded, and so it proved.
However, the rice grass spread so rapidly from seeds and fragments floating on the tide, that by 1961 sheltered bays at Rosevears and Lanena had also been colonised.
A survey in March 1968 found that infestations of rice grass extended upstream to Dilston and Legana and downstream as far as Swan Bay and Gravelly Beach. By the following summer, it had reached Swan Point and was starting to colonise Egg Island Point and Spring Bay.
By 1971-72, rice grass had reached Batman Bridge and was found in clumps on both sides of the Tamar at Ruffins Bay and East Arm.
The Tamar Estuary proved to be an ideal habitat for Spartina anglica. As it flourished and spread, the rice grass trapped sediments that raised the marshlands by more than two metres in some areas.
Despite attempts to control it, previously popular beaches were soon covered with thick growth and some jetties became unusable. Today, Nelsons Shoal has the largest single sward of rice grass in the Tamar Estuary, and the Tamar has one of the largest infestations in the world.
