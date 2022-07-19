All parties involved in the school holiday soccer camps going on across Tasmania this week stand to benefit, but none are as important as the players themselves.
As some experienced voices imparted sage advice across Launceston United's Birch Avenue complex on Tuesday, it was two of the youngest whose message rang loudest.
Advertisement
"I hoped that I could come and enjoy the training and learn some skills," explained 10-year-old Maisie Miller.
"I'm hoping I can be in the Matildas one day. My dad used to play and I do now and just think it's great fun."
Matias Munoz, 14, added: "The extra training is really helping the little kids with their basic skills. My dad organised it and I really wanted to come and join in."
The pair were among 51 young Launceston United soccer lovers who had enlisted in Western United's series of camps aimed at teaching basic skills while also offering practical and financial support to partnering clubs.
Another 64 will take part at Riverside Olympic on Thursday and Friday after Southern camps were also held at Clarence and Hobart Beachside.
"They benefit all parties - Western United, the clubs and especially the players," explained United's community football ambassador David Clarkson.
"We now have an opportunity to start to identify players to bring into our academy system which starts next year and create a structured pathway for these young players.
"But the thing for me as a former Tasmanian is that we're starting to engage with the community clubs."
The cost per player is $69 which will be filtered back into the host clubs.
"We do a revenue share so 50 per cent goes back to the club," Clarkson added. "Launceston United will get about $1400 from this to reinvest wherever they want.
"We're really pleased with that. This is our initial program and we're hoping to grow that with out community partners in Launceston.
"We're teaching the fundamental skills of the game - passing, dribbling, shooting and control," added Clarkson, who grew up in Hobart and whose pro career reached the heights of FIFA's world club championships in 2000.
Launceston United is already reaping the benefit of its buoyant junior numbers.
In just their second season in the Women's Premier League, United have already won the statewide cup and remain undefeated atop the league while the men's side is vying with neighbours Northern Rangers for the Northern Championship lead.
Men's coach Fernando Munoz said there were many benefits from hosting the holiday camps.
Advertisement
"My view is that it's not just about United, it's about improving soccer in Tasmania," he said.
"The idea is to improve the level of soccer in Tasmania and give us a connection with the mainland. We have good players here but need to improve. We need to take these opportunities so everyone can improve.
"We have 700 players here in 50 teams. We are definitely the biggest club in Tasmania so the plan is now to show our club to the world."
Clarkson said there was another reason why Western United enjoy returning to their adopted state.
Launceston played a pivotal role in the fledgling club's championship campaign last season, hosting wins over Perth Glory (2-0 and 6-0) and Macarthur (2-0).
"We like coming to Tasmania, we have not lost here."
Advertisement
More details about the holiday camps can be found at: www.theunitedfootballprogram.com.au
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.