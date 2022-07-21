Act now or risk virus getting out of control

IMMEDIATELY upon the onset of COVID-19 I, at 84, and others of my era, having been there before knew exactly what to do.
Some weeks before the so-called experts decided the same, I personally had bought industrial masks and was handing them to my friends and neighbours.
Such was the inexperience of those who should have known better. They eventually woke up several weeks after the outbreak
Once again COVID-19 threatens to become uncontrollable and yet 90 per cent of individuals refuse to wear them. We were told to have seatbelts, we were told to wear motorcycle/cycle helmets and many other laws without refusing.
It is now imperative the federal government mandate immediately the wearing of face masks in crowded areas, and away from their homes ASAP.
To not do so to should be met with a fine.
I SIMPLY can't understand the Health Department's logic in the only one visitor a day rule.
Considering (The Examiner, July 17) report about the number of nursing staff who had contracted COVID, I would suggest preventing visits from friends and family is not going to stop its spread.
My brother is a Vietnam veteran and it is important for him to have his fellow veterans visit him regularly, not only because of the comradeship they share but also to assist him in maintaining positive mental health.
It is also important that his friends and family assist him in his healing as well, by helping him in many ways above and beyond the medical aspects .
What is the difference between a visitor staying for 30 minutes or one hour especially if they are the only visitor at that time? Surely lining a person's visitors outside the ward in the corridor promotes more risk of COVID due to people walking past.
This is not acceptable especially for a veteran who has done so much as a Tasmanian and for his country.
Give this some thought as isolation will do nothing to aid his healing.
I would really like an explanation as to why this decision has been made, because I cannot for the life of me figure out how it benefits stopping COVID spreading in hospital wards.
INTERESTING piece of advertising from Tasracing (The Examiner, July 17).
It obviously feels the need to try to justify its industry's enduring existence.
It mentions "community building", "contribution to Tasmania's economy", and "the love of dogs". Whatever it is, it isn't the latter (See article on "Greyhound deaths in year so far" on page 2 of the same edition of the newspaper).
Why don't these people find something to do that contributes to community building and the Tasmanian economy, but that doesn't also involve exploiting, abusing, torturing and killing animals. I resent my taxes subsidising something so vile.
We, as a species, should be better than that by now.
THE Liberals wear ties that are blue to signify their conservative views on social and economic policy.
The teal independents are so named because of their mix of Liberal and Green sensibilities, more environment but moderate conservatives, socially and economically.
The Greens are Green top to bottom for obvious reasons.
Labor chooses a red tie for historical reasons associated with socialist philosophy. Maybe time for a change if its current policy is anything to go by.
I would recommend purple, the combination which comes from the red of history the blue of the Liberal conservatives largely mimic social and economic policy. Perhaps a dash of Green should also be added, but I suspect it would turn the whole thing into a an unattractive muddy-brown colour.
ON Monday night, I (an old lady nearly 70) went to McDonald's, Invermay about 6.45pm.
I ordered a drink, paying with cash, the price had gone up so I had to go to get my purse.
By the time I got back to the cashier, two young gentlemen I didn't know had paid my cost difference.
I had a big smile on my face.
Thank you to those lovely young men. Now I will pay it forward.
