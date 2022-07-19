East Tamar Highway re-opened, no serious injuries in two-vehicle crash

UPDATE:
The East Tamar Highway at Mount Direction is now clear from the earlier crash.
Advertisement
No serious injuries were reported.
EARLIER:
Tasmania Police and emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the East Tamar Highway at Mount Direction.
The road is reportedly blocked at the site of the crash. At this stage details of any injuries are unknown.
Motorists on the East Tamar Highway are unable to turn right onto Dalrymple Road and are asked to avoid the area and anticipate delays until the scene is cleared.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.