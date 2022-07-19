The Examiner
Abuser pleads guilty to breaching family violence order 100 times

By Nick Clark
Updated July 19 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:30am
Violent abuser threatened to leak nude photos of victim

A Mowbray man who was in custody for persistent family violence, including rape with a baseball bat, threatened his victim in illegal messages that he would release nude photographs of her, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

