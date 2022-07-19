Violent abuser threatened to leak nude photos of victim

A Mowbray man who was in custody for persistent family violence, including rape with a baseball bat, threatened his victim in illegal messages that he would release nude photographs of her, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
The man, now 42, pleaded guilty to 100 counts of breaching an interim family violence order between November 19, 2019 and January 22, 2020.
In November 2019 he was charged with persistent family violence to his 25-year-old partner and later received a six-year jail term after a trial in the Supreme Court in Launceston.
The court heard that he began contacting the victim via family members within days of the charges being laid.
The man cannot be named under the Evidence Act because it could identify the victim.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said the calls were recorded on the Arunta system from the Launceston Reception Prison.
Family members passed the messages to the woman, who was pregnant with the man's child at the time. The calls included threats over the upcoming court case and he urged her to withdraw her evidence and go and see his lawyer.
Mr Fawdry told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions examined the communications and considered laying charges of interfering with a witness and attempting to pervert justice, but did not do so.
He was sentenced in the Supreme Court for "a course of abusive and violent conduct ... driven by paranoid and controlling behaviour."
In one message he said to hold off and go and see his lawyer rather than the d's [detectives].
"The best thing she can do is write that stat dec and take it to my lawyer," a message said.
He claimed he had "heaps of naked photos of the complainant and she would look like an idiot".
He threatened that he would release information on Facebook and would tell her parents about her drug taking.
He said he would put a message up and "I'll get to court and have a win".
The man told his contact to tell the victim that "I love that b---- hard."
He threatened that a member of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club would be coming up to her house.
Mr Fawdry submitted that a jail sentence on top of the six years ought be imposed.
Defence counsel Jessica Stewart said that the sentence ought be partly cumulative to the existing sentence and partly concurrent.
She said he had received a long sentence and did not intend to apply for parole so would serve the full six years.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said that the man was an appalling, recidivist, persistent family violence offender.
She said it was a relevant that the first breach came two days after the interim family violence order was imposed.
"He can't breach an order from jail and expect to be not punished but the sentence can't be crushing," Ms Cure said.
She said she would read sentencing comments by Justice Robert Pearce before sentencing on July 28.
In sentencing Justice Pearce said the man had convictions for family violence against two previous partners including with a baseball bat.
"I regard the offences committed with the baseball bat as of particular seriousness. Your conduct in standing over your pregnant partner and beating her with a baseball bat is abhorrent," he said in the 2021 sentencing
"Some indication of the seriousness of that crime is the complainant's evidence that the fear and distress caused by the rape with the same bat as appalling as that conduct may be was not as bad.
"The rape was demeaning and humiliating."
Police tendered no evidence of a further 63 counts of breaching the order and they were dismissed.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
